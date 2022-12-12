BURNLEY BID ‘REJECTED’ FOR BRAZILIAN DEFENDER

Burnley returned to action with another 3-0 win yesterday as they claimed three points over QPR in their first match since before the World Cup started. The Clarets claimed another 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers a month ago.

Goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella keeps them three points clear at the top of the table after Sheffield United also picked up a win against Huddersfield Town. Vincent Kompany’s side are now comfortably 12 points within the top six.

Burnley face a tough test next as they take on Middlesbrough at Turf Moor next weekend. Boro have won four of their six matches since Michael Carrick was appointed as their new manager in October.

Here is today’s Championship transfer news.

SHEFF UTD STAR 'NO LONGER' A TARGET FOR LIVERPOOL

Liverpool were previously eager to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, however they are no out of the race for his signature and a potential departure for the 24-year-old isn't imminent. The Blades will be desperate to keep hold of Berge. (Fabrizio Romano)

MILLWALL TO 'WIN' RACE FOR NON-LEAGUE STARLET

Millwall are reportedly poised to sign Metropolitan Police midfielder Josh Keeya. The midfielder trained with the club last month and has now been offered a permanent move to The Den. (Football League World)

PRESTON 'UNLIKELY' TO SIGN PREMIER LEAGUE FORWARD

Preston North End are reportedly unlikely to sign Everton forward Tom Cannon in January as they wouldn't be able to guarantee him game time. Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town could also be interested in signing the 19-year-old. (Alan Nixon)

HULL CITY 'FACE' COMPETITION FOR CRYSTAL PALACE STARLET

Swansea City are said to have joined Hull City in the race to sign Crystal Palace's Malcolm Ebiowei. The teenage forward joined the Eagles from Derby County in the summer but has only featured three times in the Premier League. (Alan Nixon)

EVERTON 'EYEING' £35M CHAMPIONSHIP STAR

Everton are reportedly considering a move for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr. The Senegal international was heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa and other Premier League clubs in the summer. (The Mirror)

BURNLEY BID ‘REJECTED’ FOR BRAZILIAN DEFENDER

It has been reported that Burnley had a loan-to-buy offer for Cuiaba right-back Joao Lucas rejected in the summer, with the Clarets looking to offload Matt Lowton. The Brazilian has since joined Santos. (Sport Witness)

TURKISH CLUB 'TARGET' BRISTOL CITY STRIKER

Fenerbahce have joined the race to sign Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, who is also a target for Crystal Palace, Celtic and Rangers. The Turkish club could look to sign the 22-year-old if they fail to snap up Vincent Aboubakar. (Bristol Live)

WATFORD 'KEEPING TABS' ON NON-LEAGUE STRIKER

