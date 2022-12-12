QPR interim manager Paul Hall shares his views on his side's penalty claims in the defeat to Burnley
QPR caretaker manager Paul Hall believes his side should’ve been awarded an early penalty in their 3-0 defeat to Burnley.
Johann Gudmundson, Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella were all on the scoresheet for the Clarets, as they resumed their Championship campaign in the same way in which they had left things before the World Cup break.
Despite coming away from the capital with a straightforward win, it could’ve been slightly a different story, with Arijanet Muric getting away with a challenge on George Thomas.
Reflecting on the decision, Hall said: “It’s one of them. For me that’s a penalty.
“We can’t blame the ref because he’s got his decisions to make and he’s got to make them in the spur of the moment, but it does affect us, and it does change the game slightly.
“If we get a penalty then we believe in ourselves a little bit more; we don’t get it and it’s one of them.
“You can’t blame the ref but I’m not happy with the decision.
“I haven’t seen a replay, but I thought it was. I’ve been in that situation many times, and very rarely I’ve not been given a penalty.
“George did well to go through. The keeper has come out and made contact with him.
“I can’t understand why a decision wasn’t given in our favour.
“These things happen, and we’ve got to brush ourselves down. I just hope something like that don’t happen to us again because it wasn’t a nice feeling.
“It was our moment to have the game changed, along with other moments.
“The first half was poor, we didn’t get started. To give a team like Burnley a head start like we did, it was always going to be a difficult day.
“In the second half we made a couple of changes by putting on a couple of wide men, and that made a good difference for us.
“We managed to wrestle back some possession and we had a few chances, but if you don’t take them, you’re always going to struggle.
“If Field’s chance goes in then it’s a very different game. That’s the long and short of it.”
After the game, QPR announced former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley as their new permanent boss.