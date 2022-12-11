Burnley resume Championship campaign with a 3-0 victory over QPR at Loftus Road

Vincent Kompany’s side produced a 3-0 victory over managerless QPR at Loftus Road to remain top of the Championship table.

Johann Gudmundsson opened the scoring with a fantastic free kick, before Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella both claimed goals from tight angles either side of the break.

The Clarets were lucky not to concede a penalty in the opening minute of play.

Gudmundsson gave Burnley the lead with a superb free kick (Credit: Rob Newell/CameraSport)

While attempting to collect the ball, Arijanet Muric made contact with George Thomas, who went down in the box.

Fortunately for Burnley, the referee saw no wrongdoing and waved away the protests from the home team.

Just before the 20-minute mark, QPR were once again left frustrated, with Jack Cork winning a free kick after going down on the edge of the area.

Gudmundsson stepped up and finished it superbly to give Kompany’s side the lead, striking the ball across the keeper and into the side-netting.

Chris Willock had an opportunity to level the scores but fired a half-volley attempt well over the bar.

In the final moments of stoppage time in the first half, Burnley doubled their advantage.

Vitinho forced a good save from Seny Dieng, but Maatsen was on hand to score from a tight angle on the rebound.

The first real chance of the second half came on the hour mark, with Muric stopping a powerful effort from Sam Field.

Despite being a save you’d expect the keeper to make, the ball did travel through a number of bodies before reaching the goal.

Down the other end, Burnley made it 3-0, with Tella punishing an awful mistake from Jimmy Dunne.

The QPR defender attempted to chest the ball back to his keeper, but didn’t get enough power on the effort, allowing the Clarets winger to intercept.

Nonetheless, a top finish was still required, with 23-year-old finding the back of the net from a tight angle.

Josh Brownhill should’ve added another, but tamely hit the ball straight at Dieng.