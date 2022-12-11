Burnley fans braved the cold London weather to watch the Clarets return to action following the four week break due to the World Cup.
Did our photographer snap you and your friends?
1. 2
Burnley fans arrive at Loftus Road as Championship football returns following the break for the World Cup. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. 3
Burnley fans arrive at Loftus Road as Championship football returns following the break for the World Cup. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. 4
Burnley fans arrive at Loftus Road as Championship football returns following the break for the World Cup. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. 5
Burnley fans arrive at Loftus Road as Championship football returns following the break for the World Cup. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard