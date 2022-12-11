News you can trust since 1877
Burnley FC player ratings: Here is how Vincent Kompany's side performed in the victory over QPR

Burnley resumed their Championship campaign with a 3-0 victory over QPR at Loftus Road.

By Amos Wynn
17 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 3:37pm

Johann Gudmundson, Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella were all on the scoresheet for Vincent Kompany’s side, as they resumed their Championship campaign in the same way in which they had left things before the World Cup break.

The result in the capital sees Burnley remain top of the Championship table, with a three point advantage over second-place Sheffield United, who beat Huddersfield 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Here is how the Clarets performed:

Nathan Tella celebrates his goal (Credit: Rob Newell/CameraSport)
Arijanet Muric- 6.5

The Burnley keeper was lucky not to concede a penalty in the early stages, as he caught the QPR attacker while attempting to gather the ball, which trickled out of play.

During the second half he made a good stop to deny Sam Field.

Vitinho- 6.5

The fullback looked a bit rusty in the opening stages, giving the ball away on a couple of occasions.

He eventually grew into the game and produced a great shot that led to the second goal of the game.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis- 7

The centre back looked solid for majority of the game.

Jordan Beyer- 8

Beyer was comfortable throughout, dealing with most situations with ease.

He played his way out of trouble on a number of occasions and was confident with the ball at his feet.

Ian Maatsen- 7.5

The fullback took his goal really well at the end of the first half, finishing well from a tight angle.

Throughout the game 20-year-old worked well with Nathan Tella.

Burnley resume Championship campaign with a 3-0 victory over QPR at Loftus Road

Jack Cork- 7

Cork provided a good link between defence and attack, working hard at both ends of the field.

He did seem to tire in the second half and needed to be careful after picking up a yellow card.

Josh Cullen- 7

It was a solid afternoon for Cullen, who put in a strong performance in midfield.

Josh Brownhill- 7

Like his teammates in midfield, Brownhill worked hard and won the ball back on a number of occasions.

Johann Gudmundsson- 8

Gudmundsson was positive throughout, but his standout moment was certainly the fantastic free kick which gave Burnley the lead.

He whipped the ball superbly past Seny Dieng in the QPR goal.

Nathan Tella- 7

The winger looked lively but not too much came off for him, with space limited for him down the left side.

Nonetheless, he remained committed to his role and was rewarded with a second half goal, which needed a fantastic finish to punish a QPR mistake.

Jay Rodriguez- 5.5

It was a quiet afternoon up top for Rodriguez, with the striker not having too many chances.

Manuel Benson- 6

The attacker came on for the last 15 minutes but didn’t offer anything of note.

Ashley Barnes- 5.5

Barnes’ cameo was similar to Benson’s, with the game already won and not too much to mention from him.

Other subs- N/A

Charlie Taylor, Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov all came on in the final moments of the game, as Kompany started to rest a few of his players.

