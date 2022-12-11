Johann Gudmundson, Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella were all on the scoresheet for the Clarets, as they resumed their Championship campaign in the same way in which they had left things before the World Cup break.

Kompany states is was important for his side not to focus on the points already on the board.

He said: “It feels more like a new start for me. It’s a mental thing and there’s not much reason to drag too many things from the past with us.

Vincent Kompany (Credit: Rob Newell/CameraSport)

"It’s a starting point and the league is level, so you have to get better.

"We played two friendlies, where we showed good signs, therefore I was happy that they carried on with what they showed in the mini-break.

"It’s never perfect but it was close to being. I always judge a team on effort first, and I think everyone could see the energy we have.

"You can also talk about the goals and the chances we created, and even the times we had to be a little bit more compact and organised.

"I do want to treat it like a restart, because I don’t want a season where all we are thinking about is how many points we are on because that’s not how we should approach it.

"In terms of experiencing being in such a position as a player, the best way is to set your standards and to compete with yourself every time. We can be better than this, that is the message.”

In the early moments of the game, QPR had protests for penalty waved away by the referee, with Arijanet Muric seemingly making contact with George Thomas.

"Honestly, I don’t know (if it was a penalty),” Kompany added.

"From where I was, I can see how you can nick a penalty out of a situation like that, but I didn’t see it.

"We don’t have VAR in this league and it all evens out. We had a game where the ball went out and it was a goal kick for us but it went for a corner and we conceded.

"These type of things happen and they level each other out eventually.”

Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov were among the players to come off the bench for Burnley in the victory, with the pair making late cameos.

"A little bit of an opportunity was presented because of a couple of players going to the World Cup, and they recovered at the right time,” Kompany stated.

"It’s good to get them on the pitch but I’m not sure what level they are at, at the moment, but in no doubt they will be able to help us in the next few weeks.