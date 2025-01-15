Burnley FC: How time away from 'rat race' helped Scott Parker feel refreshed and rejuvenated for Turf Moor hotseat
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Prior to taking the Turf Moor hotseat, the 44-year-old had been out of work since being axed by Belgian side Club Brugge in March 2023.
The Clarets boss first took the opportunity to take himself away from football for the first time in 30 years, so that he could spend more quality time with his family.
Slowly but surely the bug began to return and Parker opted to make the most of his spare time by meeting up with high-level coaches and attempting to learn more about the game.
Since taking over the Clarets in the summer, Parker has performed admirably, losing just two of his 26 league games so far this season as Burnley sit just a point off top spot.
Reflecting on his time out of the game, Parker said: “I learned a lot.
“Early on from when I came out [of the game], it was probably a case of not wanting to think, speak, or hear about anything to do with football. That was just because of where I currently was.
“I left home at 14 to go and pursue a career of being a footballer. I spent 20 years playing, moving all over the country. I then came out of football at 35 and went straight into coaching and then management. I got the seat at Fulham and really for probably the best part of 25, 30 years, I've never really taken stock or had a chance to take a breath. I was in the rat race of what coaching and certainly what football brought.
“I think it was a good opportunity for me just to put a little bit of perspective on things, because when you sit around in this chair for long enough, sometimes you don't maybe see it as much as that and it can become…things become a little bit sticky and a bit blurry really. “It was an opportunity for me to jump off the treadmill. After that, once you get a little bit of energy and you then get the bug back…I spent some good time with some good people, spent some time with Thomas Tuchel and it was probably a good time for me just to reflect a little bit where I've gone wrong, what I need to change, how I can improve certain bits about myself or my coaching or how I can change things - and they were invaluable really for me.
“Just to get that bug back and get that energy back to what I love doing and developing players and getting back into it again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.