Jonjo Shelvey is currently training with Burnley in a bid to earn himself a contract with Scott Parker’s men.

The Clarets boss confirmed reports that the experienced midfielder is currently on trial at Gawthorpe following his recent release from Turkish club Eyüpspor.

The 32-year-old made just six appearances for the Super Lig side, having previously made 32 outings for Rizespor the previous season.

Shelvey will be well known to English fans having appeared for the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Charlton Athletic and latterly Nottingham Forest.

The largest chunk of his career came in the North East, where he enjoyed a seven-year stint with the Toon Army and making 186 appearances.

To get an insight into his time at St James’ Park, we spoke to football writer Joe Buck from our sister paper the Shields Gazette. Here’s what he had to say:

Shelvey spent seven years with Newcastle, how would you sum up his time there?

Shelvey’s time at Newcastle can really be split into thirds. After joining the club, he played a pivotal role in helping them get promoted from the Championship and then solidifying them as a Premier League team under Rafa Benitez.

Alongside Mo Diame he was brilliant in a sitting role and largely kept Mikel Merino, now at Arsenal, out of the team on merit. Like many of his teammates though, Shelvey struggled for form and consistency under Steve Bruce and everyone assumed that he would be one of the first to leave the club following the takeover and Eddie Howe’s implementation of a high pressing all energy game.

However, he actually flourished in that role and his work sitting at the base of a midfield three really allowed Bruno Guimaraes to showcase his talents - something he has begun to replicate now Sandro Tonali is in that role. It was a real blow to see him leave in January 2023, but it was a move that Shelvey has since admitted he needed to complete for a fresh challenge in his career.

What sort of midfielder is he? What are his strengths and weaknesses?

Everyone knows about his passing range and ability to unlock defences with crossfield passes. That is still a big asset of his game and one that few midfielders possess.

He has always been questioned on his workrate, but he showed under Howe that he can improve this.

As a deep lying midfielder, he will get the game ticking and will be someone that always shows for the ball – Burnley fans may have to get used to one or two Hollywood passes though.

At 32, and after a couple of years in Turkey, do you think Shelvey still has what it takes to help Burnley win promotion from the Championship?

I think he could be a real difference maker – but only if he can rediscover the form of three years ago.

He left Newcastle United, albeit with a couple of injury issues, playing some of the best football of his career. For whatever reason though, he fell out of favour at Nottingham Forest and hasn’t had a settled time in Turkey.

If Burnley fans get to see Shelvey anywhere near the form he showed in his final year at St James’ Park or the Shelvey that starred in the Championship for the Magpies, then he will be a brilliant signing.

His experience speaks for itself and in a possession hungry team that Scott Parker promotes, Shelvey should be a real asset and someone whose weaknesses in defence can be hidden.