Scott Parker has admitted that Burnley are considering offering a deal to experienced midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

Reports emerged towards the back end of the week that the 32-year-old was training with the Clarets following his recent departure from Turkey.

The ex-England international had been with Super Lig club Eyüpspor, only to have his contract cancelled by mutual consent in the first week of January after making just six appearances.

Parker has already admitted that Burnley are a little light on options in central midfield following Han-Noah Massengo’s loan move to Auxerre.

When asked if Shelvey could help alleviate that problem, Parker told the Burnley Express: “It's a possibility, yeah. We'll see where we go.

“Maybe a little bit of training time and see what happens, but it’s certainly an area which we need to look at. But it's still very early stages.”

Given his lack of game time this season, some fans have expressed concern about his match sharpness.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Jonjo Shelvey of Notts Forest in action during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at City Ground on February 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

When asked if the midfielder is match fit, Parker added: “Yeah, I think he is. He seems like he is.

“We'll carry on working, we'll see. We'll get a better eye on him next week and then we'll make a call.”

Shelvey last played in England in 2023 when he spent a brief spell with Nottingham Forest, after ending his seven-year stint with Newcastle United.

Having begun his career with Charlton Athletic, Shelvey also played for Liverpool, Blackpool and Swansea City.

The midfielder made his England debut in 2012 and made six appearances for his country.