Scott Parker's immediate reaction to Burnley's extra-time FA Cup win against Reading

Scott Parker felt his heavily-rotated Burnley side thoroughly deserved their FA Cup third round win against Reading, despite being made to work hard for their progression.

The Clarets boss opted to make all 11 changes following Burnley's hectic festive schedule, where they played four games in the space of just 10 days.

The Clarets boss opted to make all 11 changes following Burnley’s hectic festive schedule, where they played four games in the space of just 10 days.

Parker’s men still managed to dominate the game though and would have won the game during normal time were it not for a Vaclav Hladky howler late on.

“It was a deserved victory overall,” Parker said.

“I thought the way we applied ourselves was first class given we made 11 changes, a couple of full debuts, players coming into the team who have probably not had a lot of football…

“I thought we started the game electric, we had a real intensity about us. Obviously they get the equaliser, a bit of a mistake from us, but then we had the other gear to go and win the game.

READING, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, gestures after the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Reading and Burnley at Select Car Leasing Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Reading, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

“We carved open a lot of chances early on in the first 15 minutes, but we probably didn’t hit the target enough. We had some very good chances from some very, very good play. But we didn't manage to hit the target.

“They come back into the game in certain moments, but I thought overall we deserved that goal and went on to win comfortably in the end.”

Parker has no concerns over Hladky, who made a big mistake for Reading’s equaliser as he let Lewis Wing’s hopeful long-range strike slip through his grasp.

“He's fine,” Parker added. “I addressed that after the game, to be fair. Vaclav has made a mistake and he knows that.

“But the reaction that I see from him after that mistake, the confidence to keep going is the stature of the man really. This is a guy that I've got nothing but the utmost respect and confidence I could play him. He's an absolute true professional.

“He made a little bit of a mistake today. But I thought overall his game today brought a calmness, a composure about us.

“And more to the point, after that mistake, which was a big mistake, he showed every bit of his character, really. He was superb.”

Parker also had nothing but praise for Flemming, who produced two decisive moments to seal Burnley’s progression.

“Zian’s only been here for four or five months, still learning lots of things,” he said. “But I have high hopes for him.

“I think he's been a major part of what we've been doing. Again, we bring him on today and he seizes the game for us, showing that little bit of quality we needed.”

Youngsters Joe Bauress and Tommy McDermott also caught the eye on their first senior starts, while Mike Tresor also earned plaudits on a rare cameo off the bench.