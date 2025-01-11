Reading 1-3 Burnley: Zian Flemming strikes twice as Clarets need extra-time to edge past League One opposition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zian Flemming came off the bench to score twice as Burnley needed extra-time to beat League One Reading in the FA Cup.

The Clarets looked to be heading into the fourth round during normal time when Lyle Foster deservedly put the visitors in front with a close-range finish.

But a Vaclav Hladky just six minutes later meant Scott Parker’s men required another 30 minutes to get the job done - which is exactly what they did as Flemming struck twice.

Despite taking longer than hoped, it was a deserved win for the Clarets who played some nice football and created plenty of chances.

The big news ahead of kick-off was the long-awaited return of Mike Tresor, who was named on the bench for the first time this season having not kicked a ball for the Clarets since May.

Parker otherwise made all 11 changes, with Oliver Sonne making his debut at right-back and youngsters Joe Bauress and Tommy McDermott handed starts in midfield. Fellow academy starlets Charlie Veevers and Tom Tweedy were also named on the bench.

Vaclav Hladky got the nod in goal as James Trafford was rested alongside the likes of Maxime Esteve, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill and Jaidon Anthony, who were all completely rested.

READING, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Reading and Burnley at Select Car Leasing Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Reading, England.

Hannibal served the second match of his three-game ban while Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain absent.

The Royals, who are going well in League One, sitting inside the play-offs, named a full-strength side.

Lyle Foster, playing out on the left, had the game’s first chance in the third minute when he volleyed narrowly over after bringing down Sonne’s right-wing cross.

Another good chance went to waste a couple of minutes later as the Clarets threatened down the flanks again, this time through Lucas Pires on the left. The full-back provided a deep cross which beat everyone and Luca Koleosho flashed a side-footed effort just wide of the upright.

The same man then tested the goalkeeper with a low effort which was well saved after exchanging a quick one-two with Sonne.

It continued to be one-way traffic, as Foster was denied by the woodwork from a corner before John Egan glanced a header just over.

Midway through the opening half, the Royals managed to get to grips with Burnley’s setup and began to pose one or two questions of their own.

Hladky was given something of a let-off just after the hour-mark when he came charging off his line to claim a cross only to get nowhere near, but thankfully for the Clarets the resulting header from Tyler Bindon went over.

Burnley ended the half the stronger and almost edged their noses in front five minutes before the break when Foster was denied by a really good stop from David Button, who clawed his powerful drive behind for a corner.

The Clarets continued to probe towards the end of the half as McDermott saw a shot blocked before Jay Rodriguez blazed high and wide after storming into the Reading box.

After a quiet opening to the second-half, Koleosho threatened once again after being set free by Rodriguez, drifting in from the right only to be denied by the keeper at his near post.

Burnley continued to work the ball well into the final third but were just lacking that decisive decision-making at the final moment.

Just after the hour mark Foster attempted to pick out the bottom corner with his curling effort, which drifted wide.

The Royals had barely offered any attacking threat whatsoever in the second period only to suddenly spark into life midway through the half when they almost broke the deadlock with a couple of goalmouth scrambles.

With just 20 minutes left on the clock, Burnley found the breakthrough they were looking for when Foster stabbed home from close range.

The forward, playing out on the wing, tried his best to miss the first opportunity after being picked out by Bauress’ clever cross, but was there to force the ball home in front of the 1,300 travelling fans.

Burnley’s lead lasted for just six minutes though, as the Royals levelled with a goal out of nothing from Lewis Wing.

It was a howler from Hladky, who allowed the midfielder’s hopeful long-range punt to go right through him as the hosts scored with their first attempt on target.

With Burnley chasing a late winner to avoid extra-time, Parker turned to his bench where he brought on the lesser-seen Mike Tresor for the limping Koleosho.

The winger provided a lovely floated cross in the third minute of stoppage time for Ashley Barnes, who had a great chance to win the game right at the death only to head down into the turf, rather than at goal.

It meant extra-time was required, a far from ideal scenario for the Clarets.

Zian Flemming was introduced off the bench early into the 30 added-on minutes and almost put Burnley back in the lead when he headed straight at Button from close range.

He didn’t make the same mistake twice though as he restored his side’s lead with a calm finish 10 minutes into extra-time.

Tresor was right at the heart of the goal though, exchanging a quick one-two before putting the ball on a plate for Flemming to steer home.

The Clarets could have put the game to good at the start of the second-half of extra-time when the excellent Foster drilled narrowly wide from range, with the keeper well beaten.

Burnley didn’t have to wait too long for their third goal to arrive though, as Flemming steered home from close range once again after fellow sub Bashir Humphreys had pulled the ball back into the danger area.

The Clarets saw out the remainder of time with relative ease to ensure their name will be in the hat for the fourth round draw.

TEAMS

Reading: Button, Abrefa (Osho, Ahmed), Dean (Holzmann), Knibbs, Savage, Rushesha, Wareham (Sackey), Bindon, Wing (Senga), Kanu, Smith

Subs not used: Pereira, Stickland, Wellens, Borgnis

Burnley: Hladky, Sonne (Humphreys), Worrall, Egan (Ekdal), Pires, Bauress, McDermott (Laurent), Koleosho (Tresor), Foster, Rodriguez, Barnes (Flemming)

Subs not used: Green, Delcroix, Veevers, Tweedy

Referee: Andy Davies

Attendance: 7,039 (1,314 Burnley)