Burnley team news for FA Cup tie against Reading as Mike Tresor makes long-awaited return

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 11th Jan 2025, 14:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mike Tresor has made his long-awaited return for Burnley as Scott Parker makes 11 changes for today’s FA Cup tie against Reading.
Read More
Scott Parker outlines Burnley’s approach to the FA Cup ahead of Reading third ro...

The Belgian winger, who has yet to kick a ball this season, is named on the bench in a much-changed Clarets side.

Oliver Sonne is handed his debut at right-back following his January move from Danish side Silkeborg, while youngsters Joe Bauress and Tommy McDermott both start.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fellow youngsters Charlie Veevers and Tom Tweedy are also named on the bench.

Vaclav Hlady gets the nod in goal as James Trafford is rested alongside the likes of Maxime Esteve, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill and Jaidon Anthony, who aren’t involved at all.

Scott Parker has named Bashir Humphries, Josh Laurent and Zian Flemming among his substitutes should he need to strengthen his options.

Hannibal serves the second match of his three-game ban while Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain absent.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye of Burnley runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye of Burnley runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye of Burnley runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Royals, meanwhile, name a full-strength side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TEAMS

Reading: Button, Abrefa, Dean, Knibbs, Savage, Rushesha, Wareham, Bindon, Wing, Kanu, Smith

Subs: Pereira, Holzmann, Senga, Stickland, Ahmed, Wellens, Sackey, Borgnis, Osho

Burnley: Hladky, Sonne, Worrall, Egan, Pires, Bauress, McDermott, Koleosho, Foster, Barnes, Rodriguez

Subs: Green, Humphreys, Ekdal, Delcroix, Veevers, Laurent, Tweedy, Tresor, Flemming

Referee: Andy Davies

Related topics:Scott ParkerBurnley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice