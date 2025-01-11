Burnley team news for FA Cup tie against Reading as Mike Tresor makes long-awaited return
The Belgian winger, who has yet to kick a ball this season, is named on the bench in a much-changed Clarets side.
Oliver Sonne is handed his debut at right-back following his January move from Danish side Silkeborg, while youngsters Joe Bauress and Tommy McDermott both start.
Fellow youngsters Charlie Veevers and Tom Tweedy are also named on the bench.
Vaclav Hlady gets the nod in goal as James Trafford is rested alongside the likes of Maxime Esteve, CJ Egan-Riley, Connor Roberts, Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill and Jaidon Anthony, who aren’t involved at all.
Scott Parker has named Bashir Humphries, Josh Laurent and Zian Flemming among his substitutes should he need to strengthen his options.
Hannibal serves the second match of his three-game ban while Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain absent.
The Royals, meanwhile, name a full-strength side.
TEAMS
Reading: Button, Abrefa, Dean, Knibbs, Savage, Rushesha, Wareham, Bindon, Wing, Kanu, Smith
Subs: Pereira, Holzmann, Senga, Stickland, Ahmed, Wellens, Sackey, Borgnis, Osho
Burnley: Hladky, Sonne, Worrall, Egan, Pires, Bauress, McDermott, Koleosho, Foster, Barnes, Rodriguez
Subs: Green, Humphreys, Ekdal, Delcroix, Veevers, Laurent, Tweedy, Tresor, Flemming
Referee: Andy Davies
