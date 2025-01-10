Scott Parker outlines Burnley’s approach to the FA Cup ahead of Reading third round tie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker is expected to ring the changes as his Burnley side put their promotion bid on hold for a weekend.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets face League One side Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday looking to seal their progression through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Coming off the back of Burnley’s hectic festive period, Parker believes the cup tie comes at the perfect time as he ponders handing out opportunities to players in need of minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Vaclav Hladky, Joe Worrall, John Egan and Jay Rodriguez will be hoping to get their chance while new signings Oliver Sonne and the returning Ashley Barnes will also be hoping to feature.

“It's a competition that you can take a bit separate from the league. It gives us an opportunity,” Parker added.

“You just never, ever know in cup competitions. If you get on the right side of things, you pick up results and before you know it, you're two, three, four games away from getting in the real mix of things and that's how we'll approach this game.

“Of course, it's a different competition for us from the league. There's an opportunity now for us to maybe get some game time into some players as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 25: A detailed view of the Emirates FA Cup trophy on a plinth on the inside of the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

“We're looking forward to this. It's a great game for us and it fits into the schedule perfectly for us for many reasons really. It gives us an opportunity to use players, to get players some game time.

“We're not in a position at this club to really use players in a reserve game or an Inder-21s fixture as much due to games, so this is an opportunity for players that maybe have not played as much this year to certainly get up to speed or players coming back from injury and getting ready again.”

The Clarets face a Royals side that are going well in League One, sitting sixth in the table, despite being mired in constant off-the-field strife.

“It's always concerning and I think the predicament that Reading have been in and the situation they've been in is full credit to the people in and around it on a daily basis, because they've done nothing short of a miracle,” Parker added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think this is a club that's obviously embargoed for some time and there's been a lot of noise around it.

“But this is also a football club that I remember in the Premier League and certainly played against in play-offs trying to get to the Premier League.

“This will be a tough fixture for us this weekend. Young players, a bit of a siege mentality probably and we look forward to that challenge.”