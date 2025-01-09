Burnley handed double fitness boost as Scott Parker provides injury update ahead of Reading FA Cup tie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have received another fitness boost with the news that wide men Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond have returned to training.

Jordan Beyer recently took to social media to reveal he had taken his first major step in his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Aaron Ramsey is another one that is heading in the right direction, having not featured since February last year. Enock Agyei also remains sidelined, while Mike Tresor remains a doubt having not featured at all this season.

Benson hasn’t been available for the Clarets since August after picking up a calf/achilles injury during the Turf Moor derby, while Redmond has yet to kick a ball this season after undergoing surgery in January of last year.

The winger briefly made a return to Burnley’s bench but suffered another setback with a calf injury in training.

Both Benson and Redmond are back on the grass though and could soon hand Parker a major boost in the attacking third of the pitch.

When asked if there’s anything new to report on the injury front ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Reading, Parker said: “No, not really. The positives are that Nathan Redman's on the grass, he's trained with us, same with Benny as well.

“Obviously they’re just starting to pick up their work and being with us. Their work is a little bit modified, both of them.”

The Clarets will be without Hannibal once again as he misses the second match of his three-game ban.

Oliver Sonne, however, is now available after the new signing was ineligible to face Stoke City on New Year’s Day and suspended for the derby last weekend.

Oliver Sonne, available

“We’re pleased to have him in,” Parker said. “He's been training now for the last week and he’s shown some real quality.

“I think we know what we've signed in Oliver. We're looking forward to working with him and developing him.

“He's settled in really, really well. It's an easy group to come into, I'm sure he'll be the first to say that. It’s an open group. He seems to have found his feet and he's trained really well.”