Beyer, Ramsey, Tresor and Foster: Burnley injury update ahead of Blackburn Rovers derby

Scott Parker has welcomed Jordan Beyer’s return to training for Burnley following a challenging and lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The defender recently took to social media to reveal he’s taken a major step forward in his recovery from a serious knee injury by taking back to the grass.

Beyer, who’s not played since December 2023, warned there’s still work to be done as he bids to get back up to full speed.

But having spent over 12 months on the treatment table and being forced to undergo two surgeries, Parker recognises the significance of this milestone.

“It’s a massive boost for him,” he said. “It’s been a tough journey for Jordan really.

“It was the first time out on the grass with his boots on, albeit just walking around the field and walking past the group and everyone applauded him. I’m really pleased for him.

“One of the biggest challenges when you’re a professional athlete is when you’ve been in the treatment room for some time, because you can have some dark moments there.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Jordan Beyer of Burnley looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“You’re seeing all your other peers going out training which can be challenging, so I’m pleased Jordan is heading in the right direction.”

It’s been a similarly testing time for Beyer’s Clarets teammate Aaron Ramsey, who has been sidelined since February – also with a knee injury.

Ramsey returned to training in September but again, that was just the first steps in his bid to get back on the pitch.

Providing the latest update on Ramsey’s recovery, Parker said: “He’s progressing. He’s still going to be a little bit away, he’s not imminent by any stretch, but he’s moving in the right direction and he’s on the grass. He’s headed that way.”

Elsewhere, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined and will be missing once again for Saturday’s derby against Blackburn Rovers.

Hannibal will serve the first game of his three-match ban following his straight red card against Stoke City on New Year’s Day.

New signing Oliver Sonne, meanwhile, also serves a ban carried over from the Danish Superliga having been ineligible to face the Potters on Wednesday.

Mike Tresor is another one that will miss out once again, having reported ill according to Parker.

“He had a dead leg two weeks ago just before one of the games,” the Clarets boss said.

“He came in on the Friday with a dead leg and he reported ill two days ago, so it’s been a bit stop-start with Mikey really due to little niggles he seems to be picking up. Now there’s illness as well.”

One player that has recently returned from injury is Lyle Foster, but Parker is having to manage the striker’s minutes following his near three-month absence.

“Lyle has been out for some time, so we need to tread carefully,” Parker said.

“He’s getting some good training into him, albeit not as much as we’d like just because of the sheer volume of games and training has been reduced because of that.

“But Lyle is in a good place and we’re going to need him along with all the other boys.”