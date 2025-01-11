Burnley FA Cup player ratings vs Reading as SIX 8/10s and one 5/10 dished out after extra-time win - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 11th Jan 2025, 17:51 GMT
Burnley edged into the fourth round of the FA Cup with an after-extra-time 3-1 win against League One side Reading.

Zian Flemming struck twice off the bench during the extra 30 minutes as the Clarets took longer than expected to claim an otherwise deserved victory.

Scott Parker opted to make all 11 changes, but they were still a number of eye-catching displays.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Made the howler for Reading’s equaliser, which came out of nowhere, having already been given a let off for charging off his line earlier in the game. Calm on the ball though and distributed well.

1. Vaclav Hladky - 5/10

1. Vaclav Hladky - 5/10

Made the howler for Reading's equaliser, which came out of nowhere, having already been given a let off for charging off his line earlier in the game. Calm on the ball though and distributed well.

A promising debut. Always looking to get forward and linked up well with Luca Koleosho down the right.

2. Oliver Sonne - 7/10

2. Oliver Sonne - 7/10

A promising debut. Always looking to get forward and linked up well with Luca Koleosho down the right.

Commanding display at the heart of Burnley’s defence. Produced a super bit of defending at the end of the first-half to keep the scores level.

3. Joe Worrall - 8/10

3. Joe Worrall - 8/10

Commanding display at the heart of Burnley's defence. Produced a super bit of defending at the end of the first-half to keep the scores level.

Blocked and cleared everything that came into the box and almost scored at the other end too, heading just over.

4. John Egan - 7/10

4. John Egan - 7/10

Blocked and cleared everything that came into the box and almost scored at the other end too, heading just over.

