Zian Flemming struck twice off the bench during the extra 30 minutes as the Clarets took longer than expected to claim an otherwise deserved victory.
Scott Parker opted to make all 11 changes, but they were still a number of eye-catching displays.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Vaclav Hladky - 5/10
Made the howler for Reading’s equaliser, which came out of nowhere, having already been given a let off for charging off his line earlier in the game. Calm on the ball though and distributed well. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts
2. Oliver Sonne - 7/10
A promising debut. Always looking to get forward and linked up well with Luca Koleosho down the right. Photo: Burnley FC
3. Joe Worrall - 8/10
Commanding display at the heart of Burnley’s defence. Produced a super bit of defending at the end of the first-half to keep the scores level. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts
4. John Egan - 7/10
Blocked and cleared everything that came into the box and almost scored at the other end too, heading just over. Photo: Stephen Pond
