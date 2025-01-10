Scott Parker makes Burnley transfer wish admission amid Jonjo Shelvey speculation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has admitted central midfield is perhaps an area where Burnley may look to strengthen.

The Clarets are now a little light on options in the centre of the park following Han-Noah Massengo’s loan move to Auxerre.

The three Josh’s – Brownhill, Cullen and Laurent – can all play there while Hannibal also provides depth, although he’s currently serving a three-match ban for his straight red card against Stoke City.

Burnley have since been linked with a move for Jonjo Shelvey, who is now plying his trade in Turkey with Eyupspor.

When asked if Massengo’s departure leaves the Clarets a little light in central midfield, Parker said: “Yes, we're a little bit short there at the moment and it's probably an area that we'll see if there's anything [in the transfer window].

“We've obviously got Aaron Ramsey [to come back from injury], but he’s still a little bit away.

“There's a player there that I look at and I've been looking at for some time before I came here and I know exactly what sort of level of player he is. But obviously at this present moment in time he's out injured.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, gives the team instructions during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers FC and Burnley FC at Ewood Park on January 04, 2025 in Blackburn, England.

“But you're right, there's a little area there where we're a little bit light and maybe we'll have a look at that.”

It’s been an active second week of the window for the Clarets, who have also moved Owen Dodgson and Andreas Hountondji out on loan.

Despite the trio of departures this week, Parker suggested further outgoings could be on the cards as Burnley look to trim down their squad.

“We've got a big squad still, although at times it feels like a small squad due to injuries or due to where certain players are currently,” he added.

“I'm sure we're going to look to try and be active for a little bit and we're going to get our heads around that and try and work out what could be the best options for us. The same goes with the squad as well, because this is quite a bloated squad.

“We stripped it back in the summer and we probably still need some work to do that for many reasons and we'll look to do that now in January.”

While it may always be tempting to keep players inside the building to add that squad depth, Parker also stressed the importance of doing right by those individuals who are lacking game time.

“It's a big balancing act,” he said.

“These are the situations that arise and there's many things that you have to constantly think about as a coach and as a football club.

“The boys that have gone out, it’s probably for their development but also down to a lack of game time. There's a balance there, of course, because you don't want to leave yourself short.

“But at the same time, you want to do the right thing and give players a chance to go and play, develop and we get back that player in three or four months' time.

“You have to constantly make decisions. Sometimes you may make a decision that is maybe not right in certain moments, because you're thinking of the greater good of the development of people. In this case, we felt that it was the best option for both players [Massengo and Hountondji] who have left.

“Maybe there will be more in terms of game time, that's where we are.”