Burnley midfielder departs on loan in search of game time after making just one start

Han-Noah Massengo has left Burnley to rejoin former side Auxerre on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old leaves Turf Moor in search of more game time after not featuring since the end of November.

While the midfielder has made 11 appearances in all competitions so far this term, only one of those has come from the start in the Championship.

He will now be looking to get more minutes under his belt for Auxerre, who he previously joined on loan in January 2023 from Bristol City before making the move to East Lancashire.

The Clarets said in a statement: “Burnley Football Club can confirm Han-Noah Massengo has joined Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre in France until the end of the season.

“The midfielder returns on loan to the club he played 14 times for in 2023 before joining Burnley.

“The club would like to wish Han-Noah a successful spell over in France.”

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Han-Noah Massengo of Burnley FC during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on August 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Massengo becomes the first player to depart Turf Moor during the January transfer window, with more outgoings anticipated.

Massengo was regularly brought off the bench early into the season and started the Carabao Cup tie against Wolves. But he’s not been seen for a while and has struggled to even make the bench in recent weeks.

His departure leaves the Clarets a little light on options in midfield. Josh Cullen, Josh Laurent and Josh Brownhill remain fit and available but Hannibal is currently serving a three-match ban for a stamp during the New Year’s Day game against Stoke City.