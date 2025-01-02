How many games Burnley's Hannibal will miss through suspension following Stoke City dismissal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hannibal is set for a spell on the sidelines after being shown a straight red card for an inexplicable stamp during Burnley’s New Year’s Day draw with Stoke City.

The midfielder was shown his marching orders during the 87th minute of Wednesday’s game after appearing to stand on Stoke full-back Junior Tchamadeu.

Hannibal gave the referee Gavin Ward no choice but to brandish a straight red and appeared to offer no complaints as he marched straight off the Turf Moor pitch and down the tunnel.

Thankfully the 21-year-old’s moment of madness didn’t cost the Clarets a point, although they could easily have snatched all three at the death when Josh Laurent headed narrowly over.

Reacting to the incident, head coach Scott Parker offered no defence of his player.

He said: “He’s let us down today. He’s let the team down, he’s let myself down, he’s let the staff down. He understands that.”

Parker will be even more frustrated to lose Hannibal for the next three games following his dismissal for violent conduct.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Hannibal of Burnley walks towards the tunnel after receiving a red card during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Stoke City FC at Turf Moor on January 01, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

It means the midfielder will not only be missing for Saturday’s East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers, but also the upcoming games against Reading (FA Cup third round) and Sunderland.

The former Manchester United won’t be able to return to action until January 22, when the Clarets face Plymouth Argyle away from home.

“It leaves us a bit short which is disappointing and it left us short today,” Parker added.

“At that point when we brought the subs on I felt we had a real impetus about us. The subs came on and generated that.

“In saying that, I thought the boys when we had 10 men still showed a real endeavour.

“I don’t need to sit here, no one needs to explain to Hannibal tonight. That boy will be driving home in his car tonight to wherever he’s going back to absolutely devastated at what he’s done.

“We all make mistakes. I’ve made many in my life. But this is a young man that has made a mistake and I think he understands that. We will help him through that.”