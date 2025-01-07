25 more amazing fan pictures from Burnley's East Lancashire derby win against Blackburn Rovers

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:30 GMT
Our pre and post-match fan galleries from Burnley’s derby win at Ewood proved so popular, we thought we’d treat you to another one!

The travelling Clarets were left jubilant as Zian Flemming’s second half header gave Scott Parker's men the bragging rights over their local rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Some memorable celebrations followed in the away end, while the players joined in too – Flemming holding aloft the corner flag, Jay Rodriguez donning a horse mask and Ashley Barnes showing his delight on his return to the derby.

All in all, it was yet another memorable day at Ewood as 3,926 Burnley fans celebrated a huge three points.

Can you spot yourself in our third and final gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans at Ewood Park for the Championship fixture with Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1.

Burnley fans at Ewood Park for the Championship fixture with Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Ewood Park for the Championship fixture with Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2.

Burnley fans at Ewood Park for the Championship fixture with Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Ewood Park for the Championship fixture with Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3.

Burnley fans at Ewood Park for the Championship fixture with Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Ewood Park for the Championship fixture with Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4.

Burnley fans at Ewood Park for the Championship fixture with Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

