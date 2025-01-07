25 more amazing fan pictures from Burnley's East Lancashire derby win against Blackburn Rovers

Some memorable celebrations followed in the away end, while the players joined in too – Flemming holding aloft the corner flag, Jay Rodriguez donning a horse mask and Ashley Barnes showing his delight on his return to the derby.

All in all, it was yet another memorable day at Ewood as 3,926 Burnley fans celebrated a huge three points.

Can you spot yourself in our third and final gallery of fan pictures?

1 . 1 Burnley fans at Ewood Park for the Championship fixture with Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

