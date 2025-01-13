Burnley reignite interest in summer transfer target as Scott Parker's men look to bolster forward line - reports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley have renewed their interest in Plymouth Argyle forward Morgan Whittaker, according to multiple reports.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Journalist Pete O’Rourke first reported the news that the Clarets had lodged an official bid for the 24-year-old, who scored Plymouth’s winning goal during their FA Cup third round win against Brentford at the weekend.

Sky Sports News and Fabrizio Romano have since backed up this claim. Burnley have been contacted for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood Burnley’s offer is unlikely to meet Plymouth’s valuation for Whittaker, who is under contract until 2027.

The Clarets first showed an interest in Whittaker during the summer when they looked to bolster their forward line, but were unable to get a deal over the line.

Whittaker has scored four goals in 20 games this season for the Green Army, who are struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table.

He’s scored 31 goals in total for Argyle during his 89 appearances, which also encompasses a loan spell before his move from Swansea City was made permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth's English striker #10 Morgan Whittaker celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup third round football match between Brentford and Plymouth Argyle at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on January 11, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

It was reported towards the back end of the summer window that Plymouth had rejected Burnley’s advances for the forward, which was believed to be an initial loan with an option to buy.

Former boss Wayne Rooney spoke publicly about the bid at the time, emphatically claiming his star man was not for sale.

"We received a bid and it's absolutely miles away from what we would even consider. It was laughable really,” he said.

"I think any bids we receive now, even if they get to the money which we would actually look at, is going to be very difficult because it leaves you no time to replace Morgan Whittaker because he's such a top player.”