Burnley reignite interest in summer transfer target as Scott Parker's men look to bolster forward line - reports
Journalist Pete O’Rourke first reported the news that the Clarets had lodged an official bid for the 24-year-old, who scored Plymouth’s winning goal during their FA Cup third round win against Brentford at the weekend.
Sky Sports News and Fabrizio Romano have since backed up this claim. Burnley have been contacted for comment.
It’s understood Burnley’s offer is unlikely to meet Plymouth’s valuation for Whittaker, who is under contract until 2027.
The Clarets first showed an interest in Whittaker during the summer when they looked to bolster their forward line, but were unable to get a deal over the line.
Whittaker has scored four goals in 20 games this season for the Green Army, who are struggling at the wrong end of the Championship table.
He’s scored 31 goals in total for Argyle during his 89 appearances, which also encompasses a loan spell before his move from Swansea City was made permanent.
It was reported towards the back end of the summer window that Plymouth had rejected Burnley’s advances for the forward, which was believed to be an initial loan with an option to buy.
Former boss Wayne Rooney spoke publicly about the bid at the time, emphatically claiming his star man was not for sale.
"We received a bid and it's absolutely miles away from what we would even consider. It was laughable really,” he said.
"I think any bids we receive now, even if they get to the money which we would actually look at, is going to be very difficult because it leaves you no time to replace Morgan Whittaker because he's such a top player.”
