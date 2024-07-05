Burnley appoint former Bournemouth and Fulham boss Scott Parker as their new head coach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scott Parker has been appointed Burnley’s new head coach – becoming the 30th permanent boss in the club’s illustrious 142-year history.

An exhaustive search followed, but five weeks on from Kompany’s departure and after a host of different names were linked with the post, Alan Pace and the Burnley board have finally found their man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parker, announced as a head coach, rather than manager, will be tasked with returning the Clarets to the top flight at the first attempt.

It’s understood he’s agreed a three-year contract.

“I’m really pleased to be here,” Parker said.

"I have been speaking with Burnley for some time now which has been a positive thing as I’ve now got a real feel for the people around the club.

Bournemouth's English head coach Scott Parker reacts prior to the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on August 13, 2022.

“To be around the training ground now you start to get that feeling again and I can’t wait to get on the training field and start work.

“For us to be successful this year is the most important thing. We have to win and build a team the fans and club can be proud of. This team can represent every single one of them in that aspect and that’s the aim.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker is something of a promotion specialist in the Championship, having already achieved it with both Fulham and Bournemouth.

The former England midfielder first guided Fulham back to the top flight during the 2019/20 season via the play-offs, following a 2-1 win against Brentford.

Parker was unable to keep Fulham in the top flight and he was subsequently dismissed in June 2021 following their relegation back to the Championship.

The same day his departure from Fulham was finalised, Parker was appointed as Bournemouth’s new head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He guided the Cherries to automatic promotion, finishing runners up to Parker’s old side Fulham.

Parker was sacked just four games into the Premier League season after a 9-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool. Following the game, Parker publicly questioned the club’s transfer policy, stating the Cherries were "unequipped" to compete in the top flight.