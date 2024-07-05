Burnley appoint former Bournemouth and Fulham boss Scott Parker as their new head coach
The 43-year-old succeeds Vincent Kompany following the Belgian’s surprise move to Bayern Munich after the club’s relegation from the Premier League.
An exhaustive search followed, but five weeks on from Kompany’s departure and after a host of different names were linked with the post, Alan Pace and the Burnley board have finally found their man.
Parker, announced as a head coach, rather than manager, will be tasked with returning the Clarets to the top flight at the first attempt.
It’s understood he’s agreed a three-year contract.
“I’m really pleased to be here,” Parker said.
"I have been speaking with Burnley for some time now which has been a positive thing as I’ve now got a real feel for the people around the club.
“To be around the training ground now you start to get that feeling again and I can’t wait to get on the training field and start work.
“For us to be successful this year is the most important thing. We have to win and build a team the fans and club can be proud of. This team can represent every single one of them in that aspect and that’s the aim.”
Parker is something of a promotion specialist in the Championship, having already achieved it with both Fulham and Bournemouth.
The former England midfielder first guided Fulham back to the top flight during the 2019/20 season via the play-offs, following a 2-1 win against Brentford.
Parker was unable to keep Fulham in the top flight and he was subsequently dismissed in June 2021 following their relegation back to the Championship.
The same day his departure from Fulham was finalised, Parker was appointed as Bournemouth’s new head coach.
He guided the Cherries to automatic promotion, finishing runners up to Parker’s old side Fulham.
Parker was sacked just four games into the Premier League season after a 9-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool. Following the game, Parker publicly questioned the club’s transfer policy, stating the Cherries were "unequipped" to compete in the top flight.
Parker’s last role came in Belgium with Club Brugge, a spell that lasted just 12 games and three months. He won just two of his games in charge.
