Bayern Munich director addresses imminent appointment of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and reveals Pep Guardiola influence
The Burnley boss is expected to be unveiled as Bayern’s new manager this week, with an announcement imminent.
It’s been widely reported that Kompany will sign a three-year contract at the Allianz Arena after the two parties agreed a compensation package of €12m (£10.2m).
Rummenigge, a Bayern legend and current club director, has given the first official word that Kompany is due to be announced as Thomas Tuchel’s replacement.
While speaking at the European Globe Soccer Awards, Bayern’s former vice president also spoke about Guardiola’s influence on the move.
“Our sporting director [Max Eberl] has chosen Kompany, it is not yet official but there are only the last details to be sorted out,” he told Sky Sports. “I am convinced that Kompany will arrive in the end.
“Guardiola spoke to us in a very positive way about Vincent. He had him at [Manchester] City as captain and Pep also followed him when he was at Burnley, so he gave us a good hand."
Kompany will be tasked with turning Bayern’s fortunes around after a below-par season in the Bundesliga, where they finished third, 18 points adrift of title winners Bayer Leverkusen.
“After having won the Bundesliga 11 times in a row, this year the domestic season was not good,” Rummenigge added.
“In Europe, however, we got to the semi-final and bloody well went out against Real Madrid. Meeting Borussia Dortmund in an all-German final would have been very nice.”