Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed Pep Guardiola gave the club a “good hand” in identifying Vincent Kompany as their next manager.

It’s been widely reported that Kompany will sign a three-year contract at the Allianz Arena after the two parties agreed a compensation package of €12m (£10.2m).

Rummenigge, a Bayern legend and current club director, has given the first official word that Kompany is due to be announced as Thomas Tuchel’s replacement.

While speaking at the European Globe Soccer Awards, Bayern’s former vice president also spoke about Guardiola’s influence on the move.

“Our sporting director [Max Eberl] has chosen Kompany, it is not yet official but there are only the last details to be sorted out,” he told Sky Sports. “I am convinced that Kompany will arrive in the end.

“Guardiola spoke to us in a very positive way about Vincent. He had him at [Manchester] City as captain and Pep also followed him when he was at Burnley, so he gave us a good hand."

MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 19: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge attends the opening of the special exhibition 'All the best, Sepp Maier!' celebrating Sepp Maier's 80th birthday at FC Bayern Museum on March 19, 2024 in Munich, Germany. The exhibition is a tribute to the birthday of goalkeeping icon. He spent 17 years in FC Bayern's first team, making 709 competitive appearances. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Kompany will be tasked with turning Bayern’s fortunes around after a below-par season in the Bundesliga, where they finished third, 18 points adrift of title winners Bayer Leverkusen.

“After having won the Bundesliga 11 times in a row, this year the domestic season was not good,” Rummenigge added.