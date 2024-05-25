Burnley and Bayern Munich come to agreement over Vincent Kompany as compensation finalised - reports
It’s claimed a compensation fee of €12m (£10.2m) has been agreed between the two parties to take the Burnley boss to the Allianz Arena.
That would make the Belgian the fourth most expensive manager in football history.
Kompany is expected to sign a three-year contract with the German giants, who have spent almost four months trying to find a successor for Thomas Tuchel.
Craig Bellamy, Kompany’s assistant at Turf Moor, will not accompany the Belgian to the Allianz Arena but Floribert Ngalula and Bram Geers will form part of his backroom staff.
Burnley have been approached for comment.
The Clarets must now begin their search for Kompany’s replacement as they look to navigate their way back to the Premier League at the first attempt.
Former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has already been linked, while the likes of Steve Cooper and Will Still feature highly in the early betting.
Bayern have been linked with a number of coaches in recent months after agreeing to move on from Tuchel back in February, despite the German still having a year left on his contract.
It comes amid Bayern’s struggles in the Bundesliga, where they finished the season in third place, 18 points behind unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen.
Xabi Alonso, Unai Emery, Oliver Glasner, Julen Lopetegui, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick have all been targeted, while the Bavarian outfit also attempted to keep Tuchel on at one point.
It’s quite the step for Kompany given the Belgian’s struggles this season.
After guiding Burnley to the Premier League with an unforgettable Championship title win, where he amassed 101 points along the way, he endured a torrid time in the Premier League this season, suffering an instant relegation after collecting just 24 points.
