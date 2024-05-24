Vincent Kompany’s two-year Burnley spell in pictures as Bayern Munich close in on Clarets boss

3 . Turning point

As we moved into October, Burnley were doing okay, but it was nothing spectacular. While the Clarets were winning fairly regularly, there were quite a few frustrating draws to add into the mix as well. But that all changed after Kompany's side came from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Sunderland 4-2 away from home. Burnley would go on to win eight of their following nine games. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd