Vincent Kompany’s two-year Burnley spell in pictures as Bayern Munich close in on Clarets boss

The Clarets boss has agreed personal terms with the Bavarian club, with a compensation package now being negotiated between the two parties.
First appointed in the summer of 2022, Kompany enjoyed an unforgettable debut campaign at Turf Moor, transforming Burnley’s style of play and waltzing to the Championship title in the process.
Life in the Premier League was much more of a challenge, however, with the Clarets suffering an immediate relegation back to the second flight after amassing a measly 24 points.
Here, we take a look at some of the highs and lows of Kompany’s two-year spell:
1. Putting a marker down
Vincent Kompany's first competitive game in charge saw Burnley seal a convincing 1-0 win away to Huddersfield Town. While the result wasn't the most eye-catching, Burnley's performance certainly was, with Ian Maatsen's goal proving decisive. It would be the start of a memorable season. Photo: Ashley Allen
2. Home joy
After that opening day win, the Clarets endured a frustrating mini-run of four games without a win. After a 5-1 thrashing away at Wigan, Kompany's side would win at Turf Moor for the first time with a 2-0 victory against Millwall, thanks to goals from Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Turning point
As we moved into October, Burnley were doing okay, but it was nothing spectacular. While the Clarets were winning fairly regularly, there were quite a few frustrating draws to add into the mix as well. But that all changed after Kompany's side came from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Sunderland 4-2 away from home. Burnley would go on to win eight of their following nine games. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. Bloodied nose
In the midst of that winning run from October to December, the Clarets suffered a painful 5-2 defeat away to promotion rivals Sheffield United. Kompany's side were overrun and outfought on enemy turf, but he would later reflect on it as a pivotal game in their season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.