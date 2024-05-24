Claim made about Burnley's compensation demand for Vincent Kompany as Bayern Munich talks continue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The only thing holding up Vincent Kompany’s surprise move to Bayern Munich appears to be an agreement on compensation.

Sky Germany, who were among the first sources to report Bayern’s move for Kompany, claim Burnley want €20m (£17m) for their manager, who is under contract at Turf Moor until 2028.

However, the German giants do not want to pay that fee and negotiations with the club continue.

A precedent has already been set with Bayern, given they forked out €25m (£21m) in September 2023 to prise Julian Nagelsmann from RB Leipzig.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Bayern were proposing an €18m compensation package for Oliver Glasner from Crystal Palace. But the Selhurst Park outfit had no interest in letting their boss go and valued him closer to €100m (£86m).

As per numerous sources, Kompany has given the green light to the move and has agreed personal terms. He’s now just awaiting an agreement between the two parties before the move can progress.

There have been conflicting reports about the future of Burnley assistant Craig Bellamy, who it’s claimed won’t be joining Kompany as part of his backroom staff in Munich.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Vincent Kompany the manager of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Goalkeeping coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar is leaving according to The Athletic, not for Munich though but for Dutch side Ajax – a move that was already in the offing prior to Bayern’s interest in Kompany.

Bayern have been linked with a number of coaches in recent months after agreeing to move on from Thomas Tuchel back in February, despite the German still having a year left on his contract.

It comes amid Bayern’s struggles in the Bundesliga, where they finished the season in third place, 18 points behind unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso, Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick, Unai Emery, Julen Lopetegui and Glasner have all been targeted but, three months on from starting their search, it appears Bayern have finally found their man.

It would be quite the move for Kompany were it to happen given the Belgian’s struggles this season.