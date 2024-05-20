'Serious chance': Speculation of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany leaving for Bayern Munich gathers pace
That’s according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has followed up reports from Fabrizio Romano that the Burnley boss is a serious candidate for the Allianz Arena vacancy.
The speculation now appears to be gathering pace, with a number of reliable, high-profile sources reporting the news.
Romano initially reported that Kompany had been discussed internally at Bayern as they look to replace Thomas Tuchel.
He later reported that Kompany has interest in the job – and subsequently the Belgian now tops the betting for the vacancy ahead of Hansi Flick.
“Understand Kompany has already received direct call from Bayern board to be informed on his situation,” Romano wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.
“Kompany was open to discuss, still early stages but interest is confirmed — he’s in the list.”
Plettenberg, meanwhile, suggests talks are “concrete”, while talkSPORT also claim Kompany has interest in the role.
“Kompany is currently a very interesting candidate for Bayern,” Plettenberg wrote.
“Concrete talks have already taken place as revealed. Some Bayern bosses see a lot of potential in him.
“Kompany has a serious chance of becoming the new Bayern coach. More candidates on the list but Kompany and Bayern is concrete.”
Burnley are not commenting on the reports.
Bayern have been linked with a number of coaches in recent months after agreeing to move on from Tuchel back in February, despite the German still having a year left on his contract.
It comes amid Bayern’s struggles in the Bundesliga, where they finished the season in third place, 18 points behind unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen.
Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick and Oliver Glasner have all been targeted but, three months on from starting their search, Bayern are yet to nail down their new man.
It would be quite the move for Kompany were it to happen given the Belgian’s struggles this season.
After guiding Burnley to the Premier League with an unforgettable Championship title win, where he amassed 101 points along the way, he endured a torrid time in the Premier League this season, suffering an instant relegation after collecting just 24 points.
The Burnley Express asked Kompany about his future following Sunday’s final day 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.
It comes after the Clarets boss was installed as the early second favourite for the managerial vacancy at Brighton, behind Ipswich Town chief Kieran McKenna.
However, he’s since drifted out behind Francesco Farioli, Graham Potter and Russell Martin.
Kompany has been consistent from the start of his Burnley career that he won’t address any speculation surrounding his future – and following Sunday’s game, he stuck to his word.
When asked if Burnley fans have anything to worry about, Kompany joked: “We’re not going to finish on that question, you can do better.”
He then added: “I’ve never answered about my future, not once. Not now, never in the past, never in the future.”
