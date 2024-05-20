'See you back at Turf next season': Josh Brownhill pens message to Burnley fans after Premier League relegation
Much has been said about the midfielder’s Turf Moor future with his contract due to expire this summer.
The club do hold an option to extend the 28-year-old’s deal by 12 months though and manager Vincent Kompany last week revealed that option had been triggered.
A permanent move away can not be discounted though, with the likes of Crystal Palace, West Ham and Wolves all linked with his services in recent months.
Taking to social media, Brownhill dropped a major hint about where his future lies as he discussed Burnley’s painful relegation from the Premier League.
“Absolutely gutted we couldn’t do it this year and stay up,” he wrote on Instagram. “You fans deserved more. It wasn’t meant to be.
“As heartbreaking as it is, all we can do now is put all our focus into getting this club back to the Premier League as soon as possible. We’ve done it before, we can do it again.
“Thanks for all the support this year, especially in the hard times. Have a good summer and see you back at Turf next season.”
Kompany will be reluctant to see Brownhill leave this summer given he’s already lost a wealth of experience in Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson.
The duo bid an emotional goodbye to Turf Moor on Sunday in their last outings for the club, moving onto pastures new at the end of their contracts.
The club also remain in talks with Charlie Taylor and Jay Rodriguez, who could both also leave on a free.
