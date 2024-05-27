Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Burnley loan star Taylor Harwood-Bellis has won promotion from the Championship for a second straight season.

The 22-year-old helped Southampton overcome Leeds United 1-0 in the play-off final on Sunday as the Saints sealed promotion back to the Premier League.

The Manchester City loanee played the entirety of the final and made 46 appearances across all competitions, scoring once.

It comes just 12 months after the centre-back, who is now a permanent Southampton player after having his £20m obligation fee triggered, played a major role in Burnley’s Championship title win.

Harwood-Bellis was reluctant to compare the two achievements, although he described both as “special”.

“Last year was unbelievable with a special football club and this year was completely different, obviously coming to Wembley and not doing it automatically,” he told Sky Sports.

“I can’t describe that feeling of the final whistle. It was something I will remember for the rest of my life.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 26: Taylor Harwood-Bellis of Southampton celebrates victory , after Southampton secure promotion to the Premier League after defeating Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship Play Final match between Leeds United and Southampton at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“I know I’m permanent here now, so I’m buzzing.”

When asked how winning a play-off final compares with automatic promotion, the defender added: “It’s a different feeling because I know I’m here permanently after, so it had a little bit more to it. It had a little bit more certainty knowing if I gave it everything, get promoted and we’re up.

“I can’t tell you the feeling that I’ve got a contract here and I’m now a Southampton player. I’m over the moon.

“It had a massive edge to it knowing that I’m staying here permanently. I love the club, it’s a special football club and the fans have been amazing.

“They stuck with us through the whole season through some tough times but some really good times as well. We did it for them as well.

“It’s hard to speak about this year compared to last year because last year was so special with another special football club. I just can’t describe it or put it into words.”

Southampton will line up in the top flight alongside Leicester City and Ipswich Town, who won promotion automatically from the Championship.