Burnley FC: Total mileage, fixture release date and season start as 24/25 line-up confirmed following Southampton’s promotion
Burnley will make the trip to Elland Road next season, rather than St Mary’s, after Russell Martin’s side sealed their place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Wembley.
It means the Saints will line up in the top table of English football alongside Leicester City and Ipswich Town, who won automatic promotion.
Leeds will inevitably be among the favourites for promotion from the Championship next season along with Burnley, who drop back down to the second tier after a miserable campaign in the top flight.
Much depends, however, on who comes in to replace Vincent Kompany ahead of the Belgian’s anticipated move to Bayern Munich.
Also relegated from the Premier League were Luton Town and Sheffield United, who were the two sides to win promotion alongside Burnley during the 2022/23 campaign.
Coming up from League One is Portsmouth, Derby County and Oxford United.
Burnley will travel 7,058 miles in the Championship next season, compared to 6,300 in the Premier League this term.
The fixtures will be released at 9am on Wednesday, June 26 while the season gets underway on August 10/11.
Burnley’s 2024/25 opponents
Blackburn Rovers - 15 miles
Bristol City - 205 miles
Cardiff City - 220 miles
Coventry City - 135 miles
Derby County - 112 miles
Hull City - 88 miles
Leeds United - 33 miles
Luton Town - 199 miles
Middlesbrough - 90 miles
Millwall - 247 miles
Norwich City - 229 miles
Oxford United - 195 miles
Plymouth Argyle - 313 miles
Portsmouth - 275 miles
Preston North End - 26 miles
QPR - 235 miles
Sheffield United - 66 miles
Sheffield Wednesday - 65 miles
Stoke City - 78 miles
Sunderland - 115 miles
Swansea City - 258 miles
Watford - 217 miles
West Brom - 113 miles
