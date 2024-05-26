Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The line-up for the 2024/25 Championship has been finalised following Southampton’s play-off final win against Leeds United.

Burnley will make the trip to Elland Road next season, rather than St Mary’s, after Russell Martin’s side sealed their place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Wembley.

It means the Saints will line up in the top table of English football alongside Leicester City and Ipswich Town, who won automatic promotion.

Leeds will inevitably be among the favourites for promotion from the Championship next season along with Burnley, who drop back down to the second tier after a miserable campaign in the top flight.

Much depends, however, on who comes in to replace Vincent Kompany ahead of the Belgian’s anticipated move to Bayern Munich.

Also relegated from the Premier League were Luton Town and Sheffield United, who were the two sides to win promotion alongside Burnley during the 2022/23 campaign.

Coming up from League One is Portsmouth, Derby County and Oxford United.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 26: Adam Armstrong of Southampton celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates David Brooks and Will Smallbone during the Sky Bet Championship Play Final match between Leeds United and Southampton at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Burnley will travel 7,058 miles in the Championship next season, compared to 6,300 in the Premier League this term.

The fixtures will be released at 9am on Wednesday, June 26 while the season gets underway on August 10/11.

Burnley’s 2024/25 opponents

Blackburn Rovers - 15 miles

Bristol City - 205 miles

Cardiff City - 220 miles

Coventry City - 135 miles

Derby County - 112 miles

Hull City - 88 miles

Leeds United - 33 miles

Luton Town - 199 miles

Middlesbrough - 90 miles

Millwall - 247 miles

Norwich City - 229 miles

Oxford United - 195 miles

Plymouth Argyle - 313 miles

Portsmouth - 275 miles

Preston North End - 26 miles

QPR - 235 miles

Sheffield United - 66 miles

Sheffield Wednesday - 65 miles

Stoke City - 78 miles

Sunderland - 115 miles

Swansea City - 258 miles

Watford - 217 miles