Previous Bayern Munich managerial candidate makes intriguing Vincent Kompany claim as Burnley boss closes in on move
That’s according to former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann, who was also in the running to make a return to the Allianz Arena during the club’s protracted search for a successor to Thomas Tuchel.
Bayern have eventually settled on Burnley boss Kompany, having also considered the likes of Xabi Alonso, Unai Emery, Oliver Glasner, Julen Lopetegui and Ralf Rangnick. It was also mooted at one point that Tuchel could stay on despite agreeing to part ways with the German back in February.
It’s been a difficult campaign for the Bavarian giants, who finished in third place in the Bundesliga, 18 points off surprise winners Bayer Leverkusen.
It’s the first time in 12 years Bayern have failed to win the league title, while they were also left empty-handed in the cup competitions.
Because of those struggles, Nagelsmann – who has opted to remain as boss of the German national side – thinks there will be less expectation on Kompany’s shoulders.
"I've heard that he's a very good coach with outstanding prospects and he has had many good coaches who trained him, so he'll do well,” Nagelsmann said, as quoted by Sky Germany.
"In the end, it's good for the club that they didn't win the championship this time. I don't think it's a bad situation for a young coach who can leave his mark who, I think, can change more than if they had won the championship again or been extremely successful."
