Previous Bayern Munich managerial candidate makes intriguing Vincent Kompany claim as Burnley boss closes in on move

Bayern Munich’s struggles this season will be of benefit to Vincent Kompany.

That’s according to former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann, who was also in the running to make a return to the Allianz Arena during the club’s protracted search for a successor to Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern have eventually settled on Burnley boss Kompany, having also considered the likes of Xabi Alonso, Unai Emery, Oliver Glasner, Julen Lopetegui and Ralf Rangnick. It was also mooted at one point that Tuchel could stay on despite agreeing to part ways with the German back in February.

It’s been a difficult campaign for the Bavarian giants, who finished in third place in the Bundesliga, 18 points off surprise winners Bayer Leverkusen.

It’s the first time in 12 years Bayern have failed to win the league title, while they were also left empty-handed in the cup competitions.

Because of those struggles, Nagelsmann – who has opted to remain as boss of the German national side – thinks there will be less expectation on Kompany’s shoulders.

"I've heard that he's a very good coach with outstanding prospects and he has had many good coaches who trained him, so he'll do well,” Nagelsmann said, as quoted by Sky Germany.

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 10: Julian Nagelsmann speaks to the media prior to the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern München at BayArena on February 10, 2024 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)