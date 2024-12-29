Scott Parker discusses Burnley's 'nous' against Championship's top teams ahead of Middlesbrough test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker is hoping his Burnley side can step up to the challenge once again when they face promotion-chasing Middlesbrough tonight.

The Clarets boast an impressive record against some of the league’s best teams, having already defeated rivals Leeds United and Sheffield United away from home.

Sunderland are the only side in the top of the table to have beaten Burnley this season.

It was only three weeks ago that Burnley and Boro played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Turf Moor, but this time Parker’s men will be desperate to clinch the three points to make it four wins in a row.

When asked if his side are perhaps at their best when they come up against the toughest challenges the Championship has to offer, Parker said: “It seems that way.

“We’ve had some big fixtures, as you always do against these big teams. We seem to be able to have a nous about us and a mentality about us which means we know our way around the football pitch. We know how to manage things and we’ve earned the right to get three points.

“There’s a tough game ahead of us on Sunday. Middlesbrough are a very good side, they’re up there in this division. Technically they’re very good.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, and Michael Carrick, Manager of Middlesbrough, interact prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Middlesbrough FC at Turf Moor on December 06, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“Two or three weeks ago when we played them it was a game played on fine margins. We had our moments and they had their moments. It was a bit of a sparring match and I expect it will be no different on Sunday.

“We need to prep now, get back in and get ready for a tough game on Sunday.”

Parker will also be keen to reward the travelling Burnley fans as they take to the road for the second time in three days.

“They were incredible [on Boxing Day],” he added. “I don’t think we’ve had an away game where our away supporters have not been incredible.

“We got quite a bit of that stand and they were a driving force as always for this team, so I’m pleased for them with the travels they’ve had to endure on Boxing Day.

“They go away happy with three points.”