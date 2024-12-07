25 of the best fan pictures from Burnley's draw against Middlesbrough

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 7th Dec 2024, 15:24 BST
A crowd over 20,543 watched on as Burnley came from behind to draw with Middlesbrough in torrential conditions at Turf Moor.

Connor Roberts equalised for the Clarets, his first goal for the club since scoring the goal that secured Vincent Kompany's side promotion at the Riverside in 2023, after Anfernee Dijksteel had put Boro ahead.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

