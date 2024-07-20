'On good track': Scott Parker reflects on first two weeks as Burnley boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has been encouraged by the early work he’s been able to undertake in his first two weeks as Burnley boss.

Following his appointment as the club’s new head coach on July 5, the 43-year-old got straight down to work at Burnley’s Gawthorpe training ground.

Reflecting on his time with the club so far, Parker says he’s been encouraged.

“It's been really enjoyable,” he told the club’s official website. “A different experience, new coming into the building and the training ground’s been very good in this sense, very efficient.

“When you come into a football club it’s about getting to know people. The staff have been brilliant, the players have as well to be fair, they’re all eyes and ears to different ideas and it’s trying to get those ideas across to them as quick as we can really.

“I think the general consensus I've got around the whole place is that there are very good people here. People who only want one thing and that is success and everyone is pushing in that direction to try and make us get that this year.”

While Parker has been pleased with the work he’s overseen to date, he knows getting all of his ideas across to his troops will still take more time.

“Ultimately you need to set certain stalls out in terms of what we need to be and try to ingrain that into the team,” he added.

“This is a talented squad for sure and it's a team that has been around for a little while now. A young squad and a dynamic team, but it's a new voice they're hearing and some new ideas they're hearing as well and that takes time.

“Two weeks isn't long but, yeah, we're on a good track. We've had a few games now, in terms of behind closed doors games, and we're progressing in the right way.”

Parker’s men will then jet off to Spain for a training camp where they will face Cadiz on Sunday, August 4.

When asked what his most important focus is right now, Parker concluded: “There’s a lot of things which I need to try and tick off, of course there is.

“One important thing is getting these players up to speed, in terms of pre-season and getting them fit.

“But I think more importantly is for the players to understand what I'm about and what I represent. Certainly, what I want our team to represent along with the fans and everyone at the football club.

“There are a lot of games coming up and it gives me an opportunity to keep seeing things and keep understanding people and understand exactly what they're about and learning every day.

“I'm excited and I'm really looking forward to the next few weeks and then letting the fans and everyone else see that as well."