Vaclav Hladky outlines why he made Burnley move following recent Ipswich Town departure

Vaclav Hladky says he had no hesitation in signing for Burnley once he was made aware of their interest.

It had been reported within the last week that Hladky had turned down Burnley to sign for Czech side Jablonec.

But on Friday the 33-year-old was confirmed as Burnley’s fifth signing of the summer when he penned a two-year deal with Scott Parker’s side.

The goalkeeper was a free agent after leaving Ipswich Town at the end of last season’s promotion after the two parties were unable to agree terms on a new deal.

Now back in the Championship with the Clarets, Hladky has his eyes set on a second straight promotion to the Premier League.

“I had heard a lot about Burnley as a football club and it’s a great opportunity,” he told Clarets+. “It’s a big club with a great history and an unbelievable fanbase.

“Straight away, I knew that if Burnley were interested then I want to be there. I want to be there for Burnley Football Club and I want to do my very best to get Burnley promoted to the Premier League.”

Hladky has signed a two-year contract with the Clarets. Picture: Gemma L Porter

Hladky made 47 appearances in all competitions last season as the Tractor Boys finished second behind Championship title winners Leicester City.

Following Aro Muric’s departure from Turf Moor, ironically to Hladky’s former club Ipswich, and uncertainty remaining over James Trafford’s future, the Czech Republic international could well be in line to Burnley’s number one this coming season.

“I just want to be on the pitch,,” he added. “I just want to help Burnley Football Club to be the best team in the Championship this season.

“I think we all have the same target.

“Last season [with Ipswich] was brilliant, there’s no doubt about it. But there are new goals and new targets, so I’m ready to help Burnley to get to where we want to be.”

Prior to his spell at Ipswich, Hladky played for a handful of Czech sides before making the move to St Mirren in 2019. One season with Salford City subsequently followed.

The stopper becomes Burnley’s fifth arrival of the summer, following in the footsteps of Shurandy Sambo, Lucas Pires, Andreas Hountondji and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who U-turned to re-sign with the Clarets.