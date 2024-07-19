Burnley quickly bolster goalkeeping options following Aro Muric's departure with signing of free agent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have quickly bolstered their goalkeeping department following the recent departure of Arijanet Muric with the signing of free agent Vaclav Hladky.

The 33-year-old arrives on a free transfer after his contract with Ipswich Town expired at the end of last season.

The stopper becomes Burnley’s fifth arrival of the summer, following in the footsteps of Shurandy Sambo, Lucas Pires, Andreas Hountondji and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who U-turned to re-sign with the Clarets.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here and get all the paperwork done,” Hladky said of his move.

“I’ve heard a lot of things about Burnley and I’m well aware of this club. It’s got great history, an unbelievable fanbase and I knew it was the place for me.

“I’m excited to get out and train today, I feel really well and I’m ready to get out there.”

The keeper was born in the town of Brno in Czech Republic, beginning his footballing career with hometown side Zbrojovka Brno.

After joining the academy of Zbrojovka and progressing through the ranks, including featuring for the B team, Hladky broke into the first-team in 2012 and went on to feature nearly 50 times before leaving in 2015 for fellow Czech top-flight side Slovan Liberec.

Four further years followed in his native country with Slovan, before earning a move to Scottish side St Mirren in 2019.

Two brief but impressive seasons with the Saints in the SPL resulted in the goalkeeper then joining Salford City ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

That season turned out to be one of his most successful to date as Hladky lifted the EFL Trophy with Salford, while also claiming the League Two Golden Glove as well as Salford’s Player of the Season. He was also included in the EFL and PFA League Two Team of the Year.

Following a fantastic first year in English football, the shot-stopper was snapped up by Ipswich just a year later, where Hladky went on to spend the next three seasons and play over 70 times.

He earned back-to-back promotions with the Tractor Boys from League One to the Premier League, before departing this summer after failing to agree terms on a new deal.