‘I hope we meet again soon’: Aro Muric bids farewell to Burnley fans after making Ipswich Town switch

Arijanet Muric has bid an emotional farewell to Burnley fans after sealing a permanent switch to Ipswich Town.

The 25-year-old has joined the Premier League newcomers for an undisclosed fee, rumoured to be an initial £10m fee, penning a four-year contract at Portman Road.

His exit brings down the curtain on an eventful two-year spell at Turf Moor where he soon became a firm fans’ favourite.

The Kosovo international played a key role in his debut season with the Clarets following his £3m move from Manchester City, who are expected to benefit financially from his move.

He made 41 Championship appearances as Vincent Kompany’s men romped to the title and was named in the division’s team of the season.

James Trafford controversially took his number one spot in the Premier League, before eventually reclaiming his jersey when Trafford was dropped in March.

The stopper started the final 10 games of the Premier League and still managed to impress despite two high-profile errors in back-to-back games against Everton and Brighton respectively.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Arijanet Muric of Burnley gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley at Ewood Park on April 25, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Muric took to social media to address Burnley fans after his Suffolk switch was confirmed.

“To my Burnley fans, I will never forget what we achieved together,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Championship winners 2022/23 was a proud moment in my career that we will always share.

“I hope I brought you excitement and passion when I played for the claret and blue and I thank you for showing me love and support always.

“I hope we meet again soon. UTC!”