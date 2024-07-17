Burnley make French forward Andreas Hountondji their fourth signing of the summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley have made Caen forward Andreas Hountondji their fourth signing of the summer.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old makes the move from France for a reported £3.4m fee and has penned a four-year contract.

The Benin international joins Shurandy Sambo and Lucas Pires in making the move to Turf Moor this summer, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson also returned following his surprise U-turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel excited,” Hountondji said of his move. “I chose to come here because of the big interest shown from the club.

“It’s a club that gives opportunities to young players, so this is one of the big reasons I chose to be here, and I love English football.

“I have spoken with the boss and it was quite a good discussion. We spoke about values, principles and the way we play, it was perfect for me.”

Hountondji is described as a versatile forward who is capable of playing in various different positions across the frontline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andréas Hountondji has signed a four-year deal at Turf Moor. Picture: Sharon Latham

Born in Montry, northern France, Hountondji began his career with Caen, signing his first professional contract in 2019.

After starting out with Caen’s reserve side, the forward made his professional debut for the club during a Ligue 2 fixture in April 2021.

After a brief loan spell with Quevilly-Rouen, Hountondji enjoyed his first real success when he fired in six goals during 15 appearances on loan with Orléans.

His most notable season to date, however, came last term when he scored 14 times during 35 appearances in the second tier of French football with Rodez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total he produced 23 goal involvements in all competitions as he helped Rodez to a surprise fourth finish in Ligue 2, where they qualified for the play-offs only to lose out in the first round.

Born in France to a Beninese father and French mother, Hountondji holds both nationalities. He made his debut for the Benin national team during a 1-1 draw with Senegal during an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

While Burnley do have numbers in the forward areas, it was still a position they needed to strengthen in, with Wout Weghorst widely expected to move on this summer.