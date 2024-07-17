Martinelli, Roberto Carlos and Vitinho: Burnley newboy Lucas Pires opens up on Brazilian influences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Only a few years ago it would have been unimaginable to have one Brazilian playing for Burnley, never mind two.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, following Lucas Pires’ arrival from Santos, the latter could soon become a reality as the former Cadiz loanee joins Vitinho as part of Scott Parker’s squad.

The 23-year-old arrives on a four-year deal and finally strengthens Burnley’s options at left-back, a position they’ve struggled to bolster for some time now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Pires is excited to ply his trade in England, starting in the Championship, he’s made no secret of his desire to fulfil his dream and play in the Premier League.

“I’ve always followed English football, ever since I was young,” he told Clarets+. “I would wake up at 9am every Saturday to watch the Championship and the Premier League, both competitions.

“I’m going to be playing in the Championship, but I’m pretty sure we’re going to make it to the Premier League. I am realising a dream now but that would be another dream for me.

“It’s a unique, indescribable feeling to be here.”

Pires is close friends with Gabriel Martinelli (top left) and has name-checked Marcelo (bottom right) as one of his main inspirations.

Should the full-back achieve that objective this coming season, he’s likely to come up against his close friend in the top flight, fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, of Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven’t had the opportunity [to speak to Martinelli] yet,” Pires added.

“He’s away playing at the Copa America but as soon as that finishes I’m sure we’ll catch up, have a chat and I’ll ask him for some advice and he’ll have some good guidance for me.

“I like watching him play and I’m pretty sure Burnley will be playing against Arsenal soon.”

As an attacking full-back, obvious comparisons will be made to Brazilian greats of old, a la Roberto Carlos, Cafu and even Carlos Alberto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s another more recent left-back, however, that has had a far greater impact on Pires’ career.

“I watched some of those players, obviously not live but with YouTube videos and on the internet and I really liked those players, especially Roberto Carlos. I’m a big fan,” he explained.

“But the player who has most influenced me is Marcelo, the success he’s had with Real Madrid, he’s someone I’ve always liked playing like.

“I think Marcelo has helped me get here to where I am, watching his videos, watching his style of play, looking at areas where I can improve and who knows, maybe sometime in the future I can get close to something like his level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pires has already become acquainted with his countryman Vitinho, who has now been at the club for two years.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be the second Brazilian player at Burnley, it’s such an opportunity,” Pires said.

“I spoke to my partner and she told me I have to make the most of this opportunity and show my football and show everybody that I deserve to be the second Brazilian player here at Burnley.

“I also had a chat with Vitinho and he talked about what an honour it was to have the opportunity to be the first ever Brazilian at Burnley and it will be an honour for me to play here. I think we will all get on really well.”