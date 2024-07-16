'Dream come true': Burnley newcomer Lucas Pires issues first words after completing move from Brazil

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have finally solved their left-back problem by making Brazilian Lucas Pires their third signing of the summer.

The 23-year-old has arrived on a permanent deal from Santos for a reported £2m fee, with the full-back penning a four-year deal at Turf Moor.

Pires follows in the footsteps of right-back Shurandy Sambo, who joined on a free transfer from PSV Eindhoven in June, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who made a surprise U-turn and re-signed for the club.

“It’s incredible for me to be here and playing in England,” Pires said of his move. “English football has been a dream for me ever since I was a child, it’s a dream come true.

“I initially heard about the interest towards the end of last season. I was really happy to hear about it and I was quite emotional to be honest about coming here and playing for this Club in England.

“Myself, all my family and everyone back home are extremely excited for me to come and play for Burnley Football Club and I can’t wait now.”

The Clarets have long sought to bolster their ranks on the left-hand side of defence, but have failed to get a signing over the line in recent transfer windows.

CADIZ, SPAIN - OCTOBER 07: Lucas Pires of Cadiz CF reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Cadiz CF and Girona FC at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on October 07, 2023 in Cadiz, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

That need was only intensified in recent weeks when club stalwart Charlie Taylor rejected the offer of a new contract to join Premier League newcomers Southampton.

Pires made his debut for Santos in 2021 and has made 49 appearances for the club.

He spent last season on loan in Spain with Cadiz, where he made a further 30 outings.

Born in Sao Paulo, the left-back began his youth career with Corinthians, where he spent 13 years in the academy set-up and signed his first professional deal, before joining Santos in the summer of 2021.

While Burnley have made three additions so far this summer, going the other way has been Taylor to Southampton and Bailey Peacock-Farrell to Birmingham City. Jack Cork has yet yet to find a new club after leaving Turf Moor at the end of last season.

Cork, now a free agent, is rumoured to be attracting interest from Burnley’s Championship rivals Preston North End.