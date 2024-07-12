Burnley confirm pre-season schedule for Scott Parker's side with trip to Spain pencilled in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have announced their pre-season schedule under new boss Scott Parker ahead of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

The Clarets will take part in a number of behind-closed-doors games at their Gawthorpe training ground. Barnsley, Celtic, Hearts, Newcastle United and Spanish outfit Leganes are to provide the opposition.

The game against Leganes will take place before Parker’s squad fly out to Spain for a pre-season training camp.

While out in Spain, the Clarets will finish their preparations with a game against Cadiz on Sunday, August 4.

While the game is open to the public, the club has issued a warning to supporters not to book travel just yet.

“Please note, the venue for the Cadiz match is still to be confirmed and supporters are advised not to book travel arrangements at this stage,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“The club will provide a further update in due course.”

Scott Parker's first press conference since being announced the head coach of Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The friendlies will provide preparation ahead of Burnley’s league opener away to Luton Town on Monday, August 12.

The game at Kenilworth Road will be televised live on Sky Sports and will kick off at the later time of 8pm.

Both Burnley and the Hatters will be among the favourites to seal promotion following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Parker’s men follow that game with a home clash against Cardiff City, before a trip to Sunderland.

An early East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers follows at the end of August, with the game kicking off at 12.30pm having also been picked for live coverage.