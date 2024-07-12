Scott Parker on having a point to prove at Burnley as Premier League objective made clear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker says he’s not the only one with a point to prove at Burnley.

The 43-year-old is looking to get his career back on track following a short-lived spell in Belgium with Club Brugge.

But given the Clarets are coming off the back of a Premier League relegation, the club’s new head coach believes that makes them a good match.

“As a coach or someone sitting in the main chair you’ve always got something to prove,” Parker said.

“I come here with two promotions with two different football clubs but ultimately this is a new challenge for me and I think we’ve all got something to prove.

“It’s a team that’s obviously been relegated last season, the season before they had real success, so it’s not just me in that sense, it’s everyone associated with this football club that has something to prove this year and that’s exactly what we need to do.”

Burnley’s objective couldn’t be any clearer for Parker, who knows it’s all about getting back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Scott Parker's first press conference since being announced the head coach of Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“That’s the aim,” he added. “Vinny [Kompany] did an incredible job in that sense and has left good bones of a football club.

“He’s obviously gone now but we have a very good squad here. I’ve been in the building a couple of days so as you can imagine there’s a lot of work to do in terms of understanding things and the dynamics of the team.

“But for sure, the aim this year is to compete at the right end of the table and to take this football club back to the Premier League.”