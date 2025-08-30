Manchester United v Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker reverts to Sunderland line-up
The Clarets head to Old Trafford looking to build on a solid start to the season, having bounced back from their opening day defeat to Tottenham with a 2-0 win against Sunderland.
Parker’s men then edged out Derby County in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.
After making 11 changes against the Rams, Burnley revert back to the side that saw off the Black Cats in the Premier League last week.
That means Jacob Bruun Larsen retains his spot at right-wing back ahead of Oliver Sonne, who scored Burnley’s cup winner in midweek.
Despite making their first appearances of the season in the cup, Bashir Humphreys, Axel Tuanzebe and Armando Broja are not involved today.
Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts, Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined.
As for United, under-pressure boss Ruben Amorim names Altay Bayindir in goal ahead of Andre Onana.
TEAMS
Man Utd: Bayindir, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Dalot, Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Mount, Mbuemo, Cunha
Subs: Onana, Dorgu, Heaven, Maguire, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Zirkzee, Sesko
Burnley: Dubravka, Bruun Larsen, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster
Subs: Hladky, Worrall, Pires, Sonne, Laurent, Ramsey, Edwards, Tchaouna, Flemming
Referee: Sam Barrott
