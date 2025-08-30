Burnley's Martin Dubravka on Man Utd, Newcastle United exit and beating Sunderland

How Manchester United could do with a steady presence in goal like Martin Dubravka.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Burnley goalkeeper returns to Old Trafford today, where he spent a brief six-month spell on loan during the 2022/23 season.

Ironically, despite not featuring in the final, the 36-year-old claimed a Carabao Cup winners’ medal with the Red Devils, who beat his parent club in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dubravka obviously couldn't feature, but was still eligible to claim a medal having played in two of the previous rounds - one coming against the Clarets at the quarter-final stage.

“It was strange, I'm not going to lie, “Dubravka revealed. “But obviously I played two games for them, so I can't hide that fact.

“I was in the Newcastle corner, supporting my team. It was strange because everyone looked at me when Manchester United scored to see if I'm going to celebrate or what I'm going to do.

“For me, it was obvious what I'm going to do. I was always supporting Newcastle. I spent, at that time, more than five years there, and I spent only six months in Manchester.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dubravka took great enjoyment in beating Sunderland last week (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Despite only spending half a season with the Red Devils, Dubravka only has good things to say about his time with the club.

“It was a very short time for me, to be fair. It was just a six-month loan and then I went back to Newcastle,” he added.

“I can only tell the positive things. The dressing room was very nice. The boys were very friendly.

“I created a good relationship with the majority of the dressing room. With Bruno Fernandes, for example, we are still in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So many boys left after I left as well, but I don't really enjoy it if the team where I've played suffers.

“Obviously, there was a lot of pressure because we were already in the position of being in a transition. Since that moment, I think it looks like it's still the same thing. But still, they have quality players, so Saturday is going to be a difficult match for us.”

Sympathy

United have struggled in the goalkeeping department over recent seasons and there continues to be uncertainty over who has the number one spot.

Last season’s regular starter Andre Onana appears to have been dropped for Altay Bayındır, who has also started this season in mixed form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've been there, I know how difficult it is,” he said. “It's a lot of responsibility. Everyone can see you, they have a huge fanbase.

“When you're doing great, you have a lot of praise, but when you're not doing great, you have a lot of hate as well. It's not easy.

“Especially the goalkeepers' union, we are always close. I really wish that something's going to change there. Not Saturday, but maybe in the next games.”

Dubravka, who only arrived at Turf Moor three weeks ago, has enjoyed his start to his Burnley career, having been thrown straight in from the start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being harshly defeated 3-0 by Tottenham on the opening day, Scott Parker’s side issued the perfect response with a 2-0 win against Sunderland - a victory Dubravka enjoyed for a number of reasons.

When asked if he got much grief from the Sunderland fans as a former Newcastle player, Dubravka replied: “Yes, I got some in the second-half. But I don't mind that at all.

“I know the fans from Sunderland, they are what they are. But I'm only glad that I could win with my team. I could give something to the Newcastle fans as well, which was a bonus for me.

“It was very important for us to win though. It was my debut, so it was a special game for me, so I wanted to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were more reasons I wanted to win. I wanted to win because of the rivalry between Newcastle and Sunderland, but I also wanted to win because this is a new chapter in my life as well, my first home game.

“I wanted to give something back to the fans, which is the most important thing, because we need to create that kind of togetherness.

“It's good to see that they are right behind us. They support us.”

New adventure

Having spent seven years on Tyneside, leaving St James’ Park was a difficult decision for Dubravka.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But having found himself down the pecking order in Eddie Howe’s squad, the chance to get regular first-team football in the Premier League was simply too good to turn down.

“It was difficult for many reasons,” the Slovakian explained. “I've been there since 2018. My kids were there. There is a bond, a connection. I think there always will be, for many reasons.

“But I feel like it's the time for me to try something different, something new in my life. This opportunity is great for me.

“I've been here only three weeks, but I feel like I've been here for a long time. It's great. Everyone is super friendly to me. It makes it much easier for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My family is still back in Slovakia, so I need to sort a few things. But when they are here, I'm super happy and just ready to play.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley discover Carabao Cup third round opponents after being handed another home tie