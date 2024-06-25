Mainz boss Bo Henriksen makes 'super happy' claim amid links to Burnley vacancy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bo Henriksen insists he’s happy at FC Mainz after he was linked to the vacant Burnley job.

The 49-year-old’s odds to take over from Vincent Kompany tumbled last week when he became the second favourite.

That came after the Clarets completed the surprise appointment of Henrik Jensen as a first-team assistant coach.

Jensen worked as Henriksen’s assistant in Denmark at FC Midtjylland, before later taking over as caretaker after Henriksen lost his job.

Henriksen is now operating in Germany in Mainz, a job he’s held since February.

Mainz were four points adrift of safety in the Bundesliga when he arrived but Henriksen managed to steer them to a 13th-placed finish, two points above the dropzone.

Despite the Burnley links, Henriksen, whose contract runs until 2026, insists he’s no interest in moving.

“I am not commenting on any of that at all,” he told Danish outlet Tipsbladet. “I am super happy in Mainz and I am happy to be there.

“(Mainz) is a great club. My family has settled in well. That is the most important thing. Then I will leave all other speculation to agents and others.”

It means acting head coach Craig Bellamy now tops the betting ahead of Scott Parker and Carlos Corberan.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, QPR boss Marti Cifuentes also ruled himself out of the running.

The 41-year-old has earned plenty of admirers for the job he did at Loftus Road last season in leading the Hoops to safety.

The Spaniard was appointed in October when QPR were second bottom in the table after suffering a sixth straight defeat.

But Cifuentes led the club to safety, finishing the season in 18th place and six points clear of the drop zone.

As a result, the former Hammarby boss has been linked with a number of managerial vacancies this summer, including both Burnley and Sunderland.

But speaking to Sky Sports on Monday, Ciguentes dropped a major hint that he sees his future in West London.

"It means people value what you are doing but this was a team effort,” he said.