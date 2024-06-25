Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Burnley man Alex MacDonald has reunited with veteran manager Steve Evans for a FOURTH time.

The 34-year-old has penned a one-year deal with Rotherham United following his departure from Stevenage, where he also worked under Evans.

The winger, who began his career with the Clarets in 2008, also had spells with Evans at Mansfield Town and Gillingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Macca is a really good signing for us and is best described as a small part of a jigsaw that creates a fantastic picture when it is complete,” Evans said.

“He’ll bring experience, he’ll help on and off the field and he’ll harmonise the dressing room which is a unique skill to have in football and is exactly why managers like myself will bring a player in his mould into the club.

“He will have a part to play on the pitch when it is right to do so and I know he will be a major asset to the club in the season ahead.”

MacDonald is about to start his 17th season as a pro and has passed the 500-appearance mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacDonald has signed a one-year deal with the Millers. Picture: Rotherham United FC

He started out with Burnley where he made his debut in April 2008, coming on as a substitute for Wade Elliott in a 3-3 draw against Cardiff City in the final home game of the Championship season.

MacDonald made 11 appearances in total during his time at the club, where he spent a number of seasons out on loan with the likes of Falkirk, Inverness, Burton Albion and Plymouth Argyle.