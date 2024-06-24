QPR boss Marti Cifuentes addresses links with Burnley and Sunderland vacancies
The 41-year-old has earned plenty of admirers for the job he did at Loftus Road last season in leading the Hoops to safety.
The Spaniard was appointed in October when QPR were second bottom in the table after suffering a sixth straight defeat.
But Cifuentes led the club to safety, finishing the season in 18th place and six points clear of the drop zone.
As a result, the former Hammarby boss has been linked with a number of managerial vacancies this summer, including both Burnley and Sunderland.
The Black Cats have since appointed Lorient boss Régis Le Bris as their new manager, while the Clarets remain on the lookout for Vincent Kompany’s successor.
Cifuentes is currently seventh favourite for the Turf Moor hotseat with the bookies at 25/1.
But speaking to Sky Sports this morning, the QPR boss dropped a major hint that he sees his future in West London.
"It means people value what you are doing but this was a team effort,” he said.
“I am very focused on QPR and excited about the future."
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, who recently missed out on the Leicester City job to Steve Cooper, is third favourite ahead of Bo Henriksen, Scott Parker and Liam Rosenior.
It’s now been 25 days since Kompany left Turf Moor to join Bayern Munich.