Burnley snap up highly-rated youngster following Arsenal release after Norwich City and Watford trials
The 18-year-old has signed a two-year professional contract with the Clarets having spent time with the club towards the back end of last season, featuring off the bench in an Under-21 victory over Charlton Athletic.
The attacking midfielder, who can also operate as a wide player or as a striker, spent time on trial with Norwich City and Watford earlier this year, but it’s Burnley who have grabbed his signature.
“It’s great to be able to sign my first professional contract with Burnley,” Ryan told Burnley’s official website.
“When I spent time on trial I was welcomed by the players and manager and got to play at Turf Moor, which was different because I’d never played at a stadium before but it was a good experience.
“I needed something new and a fresh start and I’m pleased to be continuing my journey here.”
Ryan was part of Chelsea’s academy up to Under-14 level before moving across London to join Arsenal, where he penned a two-year scholarship in 2022.
Ryan played 14 times for Jack Wilshere’s Under-18 side last season, netting three goals and as many assists. He was also involved in their EFL Trophy campaign, making the bench for a 5-0 victory over Exeter City in October.
Speaking in 2023, Ryan cited Marcus Rashford as an inspiration.
“He’s an electrifying talent and he has that knack for beating his man and constantly being a danger in the box,” he told Arsenal’s channels.
“In the future, I want to have a similar impact to him on the pitch by trying to implement what he does in matches and I have massive respect for what he does off the pitch too.
“Working with Jack Wilshere has been an unreal experience so far. When we found out he was going to be our coach, we were all so excited because we have seen what he’s done in his career.
“Personally, for me, I’ve been able to relate to Jack really well as I’m going through an injury myself and he’s encouraged me more than ever that it will get better. He’s given me some great advice which helps me to overcome the tough injury setbacks.”
