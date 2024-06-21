Burnley FC: Playing style, David Moyes and Pep Guardiola - getting to know new coach Henrik Jensen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley’s appointment of a first-team assistant coach before having a new number one in situ has certainly got tongues wagging among the Clarets faithful.

Henrik Jensen has left his role as manager of Swedish side Kalmar FF to join Burnley’s backroom staff.

It’s understood the appointment has no connection to the club’s ongoing search for Vincent Kompany’s successor.

It means Jensen will work alongside interim coaching team Craig Bellamy and Mike Jackson once the players return for pre-season training next week.

But what do we know about the 39-year-old and his methods?

Last year, prior to his appointment as the new Kalmar boss, Jensen spoke to World Football Index about his coaching style.

“I am a coach that likes to play dynamic football in a controlled fashion,” he said.

Jensen has left his role as manager of Swedish side Kalmar FF to join Burnley's coaching team. Picture: Burnley FC

“I want my teams to keep the ball and use it to control the game. Transitions are also an important aspect of the modern game so I work hard to ensure that my teams are proactive in transitional moments too.

“I want my players to have an attacking mindset and I aim to set up my teams in a way that allows them to express as much as possible within our team structure.”

As an up-and-coming young coach, it’s not a huge surprise to see Jensen name drop Pep Guardiola as one of his inspirations.

Some of the other names, however, are not quite so predictable.

“I had the pleasure of spending time with West Ham United manager David Moyes in the latter stages of 2022,” Jensen added.

“He was so kind with his time to talk me through his way of working and learn more about me and my career.

“Maurizio Sarri is another coach that I admire due to his style of play and I have followed his career closely as a result.

“Pep Guardiola is another coach who inspires me and many coaches around the world as does former Danish national team coach Morten Olsen.

“I would select those coaches as inspirations of mine.”

While Jensen appears to have taken a step back, in terms of returning to a coaching position after being the number one, the Dane has previously spoken of his lofty ambitions.

“I hope to be the best manager that I can be so that I may work at the highest level of football one day,” he explained.

“My experience of managing in the Champions League, albeit as a caretaker manager, has made me want to experience that level of football again as a manager one day.