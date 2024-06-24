Next Burnley manager odds: Manchester United legend remains favourite ahead of ex-Liverpool and Newcastle United man

By Matt Scrafton
Published 24th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
It’s been almost a month since Vincent Kompany left Turf Moor to take over as the new manager of Bayern Munich.

The move to Germany had been on the cards for a week prior to that, meaning the Clarets have had almost five weeks to find their replacement.

A number of names have been linked with the post as Alan Pace and the Burnley board look to identify a candidate that will be tasked with leading the club back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Here are the current favourites, according to Skybet:

(Odds correct at the time of writing)

Took interim charge of the Clarets after Sean Dyche’s departure during the 2021/22 season. Now assisting acting head coach Craig Bellamy following Kompany's departure.

1. Mike Jackson - 50/1

Took interim charge of the Clarets after Sean Dyche’s departure during the 2021/22 season. Now assisting acting head coach Craig Bellamy following Kompany's departure.Photo: Gareth Copley

A long shot at 50/1 and perhaps unlikely to move on so soon after signing a new contract at Middlesbrough.

2. Michael Carrick - 50/1

A long shot at 50/1 and perhaps unlikely to move on so soon after signing a new contract at Middlesbrough.Photo: Stephen Pond

Has constantly overperformed with Coventry but has yet to get his break with a bigger club higher up the foodchain.

3. Mark Robins - 50/1

Has constantly overperformed with Coventry but has yet to get his break with a bigger club higher up the foodchain.Photo: Naomi Baker

Regularly features in the betting for jobs at the top end of the Championship having performed impressively for Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt

4. Kjetil Knutsen - 50/1

Regularly features in the betting for jobs at the top end of the Championship having performed impressively for Norwegian side Bodø/GlimtPhoto: Richard Heathcote

